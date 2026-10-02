Golden Shuttlers join BWF Devt Training Camp in Cairo

Ghana’s Golden Shuttlers have taken part in a Badminton World Federation (BWF) training and development camp in Cairo, Egypt, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the skills of players, coaches and other stakeholders in badminton.

The camp brought together players and coaches from countries competing in the ongoing 2026 All Africa U-19 Badminton Championship and World Junior Championships.

The training sessions were facilitated by BWF instructors Jang Yanmei, Coaches Development Officer; Tracy Tan, Assistant Development Manager; and Erica Khoo.

The programme opened with a joint warm-up session before participants moved onto the court for skills and technique demonstrations. Players were introduced to different aspects of the game, while coaches took part in dedicated sessions focused on strengthening their knowledge of player development.

Mental toughness also featured prominently during the training. Players were encouraged to learn from previous setbacks, manage disappointment from losses and develop a positive mindset as they prepare for future challenges.

As part of the BWF’s Shuttle Time programme, participants also took part in an indoor session that highlighted the vision, mission and opportunities within badminton.

The Shuttle Time initiative forms part of the BWF’s broader development efforts to grow the sport and create learning opportunities through badminton.

Beyond the technical sessions, the camp provided an opportunity for players to interact with colleagues from other countries. Participants shared some of their most memorable and challenging experiences in badminton, fostering learning, networking and cultural exchange.

At the close of the programme, participants received BWF souvenirs and guidebooks to support their continued development and involvement in the sport.

For Ghana’s Golden Shuttlers, the Cairo camp offered more than just training. It provided an opportunity to gain new knowledge, build international connections and develop important skills that will complement their competitive experience as they continue their journey in badminton.