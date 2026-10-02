Prof Osei Sarpong appointed acting NSA boss

Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong has been appointed Acting Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) following the suspension of Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Prof. Sarpong, an Associate Professor of Physical Education and Sports at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), takes charge of the Authority at a time of significant scrutiny over the management of Ghana’s sports facilities and administration.

He brings extensive experience in sports science, education and sports administration to the position.

Prof. Sarpong previously served as a lecturer and sports administrator at UEW and has held several national sports-related roles. He was also a member of the NSA’s 2025–2026 Governing Board before President John Dramani Mahama dissolved the board in September.

His appointment also revives a name that had previously been associated with the NSA Director-General position. In January 2025, reports identified Prof. Sarpong as one of the figures being considered for the role amid calls from sections of Ghana’s sporting community for a technically experienced sports professional to lead the Authority.

Prof. Sarpong’s academic background is in exercise and sports science, with expertise spanning physical activity, sports performance and athlete development. He currently serves as Dean of Student Affairs at UEW, according to the National Teaching Council.

His appointment follows the suspension of Ampofo Ankrah, whose tenure had come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks.

The former NSA Director-General faced calls for his removal amid investigations into allegations surrounding a World Cup visa facilitation scheme. The NSA has previously denied authorising any such scheme. -Citisportsonline

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