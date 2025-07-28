GH¢ 0.5 billion recovered in the ongoing UniBank case – Attorney General

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has revealed that GH¢ 0.5 billion has so far been recovered in the UniBank criminal case.

He said the money forms part of GH¢ 1.2 billion being pursued from individuals who directly benefited from funds unlawfully taken from the bank.

Dr. Ayine disclosed that the accused persons have provided landed properties worth GH¢ 824 million to UniBank as part of efforts to recover the full amount.

He explained that the accused persons will take responsibility for any shortfall if the sale of the properties does not raise enough money.

“The recovery of the remaining GH¢ 0.7 billion and the sale of the properties are expected to be completed within 18 months,” he said.

According to the Attorney General, although it would have been ideal for the accused to pay the full amount in cash, that was not a realistic option during the negotiations.

The UniBank case is part of the government’s efforts to hold people accountable for the collapse of some banks during the banking sector clean-up.

By Jacob Aggrey