GH₵ 1 Adjustment: There will be no increment in pump prices- Energy Minister

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor has assured Ghanaians of no increment in pump prices in the wake of GH₵ 1 imposition on a litre of fuel.

Parliament yesterday approved the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, under a certificate of urgency by the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, to address energy sector shortfalls and debt repayment.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the Energy Minister, John Jinapor said, “Mr. Speaker, on this note, and on this auspicious note, let me make it clear that irrespective of the GH₵ 1, we are not going to see an increase in pump prices in the petroleum sector. It is only that an intelligent government can do this.”

He added that “when we are taking pragmatic steps, smart moves and intellectual moves to address the situation, you want to antagonise us, please, retreat because this will not help you.”

He further added that “Mr.Speaker, let me assure you that, unlike the previous administration, which decided to use ESLA proceeds to pay for pension funds, we will use this judiciously for the energy sector, and I tell you we are determined to turn this sector around.”

The government intends to raise additional revenue to address the nation’s crippling energy sector debt and ensure stable power supply.

The Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who laid the bill stated that the energy sector’s total indebtedness stands at US$3.1 billion as of March 2025.

He further explained that a minimum of US$3.7 billion is required to fully clear this debt, with an additional US$1.2 billion needed to procure essential fuel for thermal power generation throughout 2025.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme