Ghana Armed Forces extends recruitment deadline by one week

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has extended the deadline for its ongoing recruitment exercise by one week.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Public Relations at the General Headquarters in Burma Camp, the extension was necessary due to some technical challenges experienced on the recruitment portal.

The new deadline for the recruitment process is now Friday, 7 November 2025.

GAF apologized for any inconvenience the situation may have caused and appealed to the public for their cooperation.

