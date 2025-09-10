Ghana condemns Israeli attack on Qatar

The Government of Ghana has condemned an Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, describing it as unprovoked and a violation of international law.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the airstrikes led to deaths, injuries, and the destruction of property.

It added that the attack was an affront to Qatar’s sovereignty and a threat to efforts at achieving peace between Israel and Palestine.

The ministry noted President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana stood in solidarity with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the people of Qatar.

It further commended Qatar for its commitment to promoting peace in the Middle East and urged that the incident should not derail ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

