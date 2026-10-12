Ghana deserves commendation for evacuating 1,964 citizens from South Africa- Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says Ghana deserves commendation for the swift evacuation of 1,964 citizens who sought to leave South Africa amid fears of xenophobic attacks.

He made the remarks during an interview on TV3’s The Key Points on October 10, 2026, while responding to reports of renewed tensions in South Africa following a recent court decision concerning asylum seekers.

Mr Ablakwa observed that anti immigrant sentiments remained strong in South Africa, stressing the need for the government to act swiftly to protect Ghanaians living there.

He noted that although South Africa had experienced several waves of xenophobic attacks, the latest evacuation marked the first time the Ghanaian government had acted so swiftly to bring home citizens who voluntarily registered to leave the country.

According to him, the government ensured that Ghanaians who felt unsafe, came under attack or sought refuge at Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Pretoria and the Pentecost Church were brought home.

The minister disclosed that he had personally commended the leadership of the Pentecost Church on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama for providing refuge to some of the affected Ghanaians.

Mr Ablakwa emphasised that the evacuation exercise was conducted without political or regional discrimination, adding that every Ghanaian who qualified and voluntarily registered was eligible for assistance.

“You don’t have to show a party card, you don’t have to indicate which part of Ghana you are coming from. To us, once you are a Ghanaian, you qualify. It is a matter of right,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s commitment to protecting Ghanaians abroad, declaring that an attack on any Ghanaian anywhere in the world would be treated as an attack on the entire country.

The minister added that the government would continue to mobilise resources to protect citizens facing danger outside Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey