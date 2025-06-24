Ghana, Eswatini strengthen parliamentary ties

The Parliament of Ghana today welcomed a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Eswatini, led by the Speaker of its House of Assembly, Jabulani Mabuza as part of efforts to deepen inter-parliamentary collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the two nations.

The delegation, which is in Ghana on a benchmarking visit, was received by the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to advancing democracy, good governance, and accountability.

“Though our nations differ in size and constitutional evolution, our parliaments bear the same responsibility—to serve the people, ensure transparency, and safeguard national interests,” Speaker Bagbin stated.

The Eswatini delegation is expected to study the operations and best practices of Ghana’s Parliamentary Service Board, with a focus on institutional strengthening and legislative efficiency.

The visit is also expected to pave the way for enhanced cooperation in capacity-building, legislative reforms, and joint advocacy on continental and global platforms.

Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to sustaining democratic governance and amplifying Africa’s voice in international affairs.