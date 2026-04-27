Ghana expresses solidarity with Mali after deadly attacks, issues advisory to citizens

The Government of Ghana has expressed concern over the worsening security situation in the Sahel region, following recent terrorist attacks in Mali that have claimed several lives, including that of the country’s Defence Minister.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 27, 2026, the government described the attacks, which occurred on Saturday, April 25, as coordinated strikes on multiple military positions, including the capital, Bamako.

The statement noted that the attacks led to the death of Mali’s Defence Minister, General Sadio Camara, along with other military personnel and civilians.

The government extended condolences to the people and government of Mali, describing the development as tragic, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

It stressed that violent extremism has no place in the world and called for stronger collective efforts to combat such acts.

The ministry issued an advisory to Ghanaians living in Mali, urging them to be cautious and limit non-essential movements. It encouraged them to stay in regular contact with the Ghana Embassy in Bamako.

Ghanaian traders and drivers who use the Mali route for business have also been advised to suspend their activities until further notice, as authorities work to restore calm.

The statement indicated that the government is working closely with Malian authorities and will provide updates to support the safe resumption of trading activities.

It assured Ghanaian nationals in Mali that their safety and well-being remain a top priority.

By: Jacob Aggrey