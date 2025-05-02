Ghana, Qatar deepen  diplomatic, economic relations

IN a significant stride towards strengthening dip­lomatic and economic ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar has held the second round of bilateral and political consultations with the Ghanaian authorities in Accra.

Dr Ahmed bin Hassan Al Ham­madi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Led the Qatari delegation, while the Ghana­ian group was headed by Ambassa­dor Ramses Joseph Cleland, Chief Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The talks focused on bolstering bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, infrastructure, education, and energy.

Both sides rearmed their shared commitment to enhancing friendly relations, promoting mutual inter­ests, and exploring new areas of collaboration between the State of Qatar and Ghana, towards political and economic development.

Dr Ahmed Al Hammadi praised Ghana’s pivotal role in promoting stability and economic progress in West Africa, and expressed Qatar’s interest in expanding partnership that aligned with Ghana’s develop­ment agenda.

He noted that Qatar valued Gha­na as a strategic partner in Africa and recognised its leadership in fostering regional integration and democratic governance.

Ambassador Ramses Cleland ex­pressed appreciation for the State of Qatar’s continued engagement and support in various develop­mental areas.

He emphasised Ghana’s interest in strengthening economic ties, especially in attracting Qatari investment into key sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

He also reiterated Ghana’s commitment to supporting Qatar’s initiatives at multilateral platforms, particularly on issues of global security, climate change, and educa­tion.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Khalid bin Jabr Al Mussalam of the State of Qatar to Ghana, and Mr Mubarak bin Mo­hammed Al Khalifa, Director of the Department of African Affairs at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and senior diplomats and advisors from both sides.

Speaking after the meeting, Ambassador Al Mussalam high­lighted the growing momentum in Qatar-Ghana relations and praised the outcome of the dialogue.

“Today’s discussions reflected the strong political will on both sides to advance a partnership based on mutual respect and shared values,” he said.

Ambassador Al Mussalam said Qatar considered Ghana as a key friend and an important gateway to the West African region.

“We are committed to working together not only in govern­ment-level cooperation but also in fostering greater people-to-people ties through education, culture, and business,” he promised.

The second round of political consultations marked a contin­uation of the initial session held between Ghana and Qatar, aimed at institutionalising dialogue and enhancing diplomatic coordina­tion.

The two sides agreed to hold these consultations regularly to review progress, address emerging issues, and chart strategic priorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Min­istry of Foreign Affairs, described the discussion as fruitful, for­ward-looking, and reflected of the strong brotherly relations between the two countries.

— GNA