Ghana records GH¢148bn trade surplus in 2025

Ghana’s international trade performance improved significantly in 2025, with total trade value increasing by 20.1 per cent to GH¢654.7 billion from GH¢545.1 billion recorded in 2024, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has reported.

The country’s exports amounted to GH¢401.5 billion, while imports stood at GH¢253.2 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of GH¢148.3 billion.

The surplus was more than three times the GH¢44.7 billion recorded in the previous year, reflecting stronger export earnings and sustained growth in external trade.

Presenting the 2025 Annual International Merchandise Trade Statistics Report, the Government Statistician, Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, said Ghana recorded higher exports than imports in every month of the year, with December registering the highest trade activity and the largest monthly surplus.

He said Ghana also expanded its global trading footprint during the year, importing goods from 216 countries and exporting to 163 countries, an increase over the figures recorded in 2024.

Dr Iddrisu said gold remained the dominant commodity in Ghana’s export portfolio, generating GH¢252.4 billion and accounting for nearly 63 per cent of total exports.

“Cocoa beans and cocoa products contributed GH¢56.2 billion, while mineral fuels and oils brought in GH¢35.3 billion. Together, these three commodity groups made up almost 86 per cent of total exports, underscoring the country’s continued reliance on a narrow range of primary commodities,” he stated.

According to him, Asia remained Ghana’s largest trading region, largely driven by exports to the United Arab Emirates, India and China. However, while Europe’s share of Ghana’s trade declined, trade within Africa recorded significant growth.

Dr Iddrisu said Ghana recorded a trade surplus of GH¢34.7 billion with African countries, exporting more than twice the value of goods imported from the continent.

South Africa emerged as Ghana’s leading export destination in Africa, while Nigeria was the country’s biggest source of imports, mainly petroleum products.

He added that trade with neighbouring countries remained strong, with Ghana recording higher exports than imports with Burkina Faso, Togo and Côte d’Ivoire, reflecting growing regional economic integration.

On imports, Dr Iddrisu said petroleum products, vehicles, machinery, industrial equipment and food items accounted for a significant share of goods brought into the country.

He said diesel and petrol imports alone exceeded GH¢51 billion, while China remained Ghana’s largest import partner, supplying machinery, vehicles, iron and steel products, plastics and chemicals.

The Government Statistician also highlighted positive developments in food trade, noting that food exports increased significantly during the period, driven by cocoa products, cashew nuts, tuna and shea products.

Food imports, he said, declined slightly, suggesting gradual improvements in domestic production and food self-sufficiency, although imports of cereals, rice, poultry and processed foods remained substantial.

Despite the strong nominal trade performance, the report revealed that Ghana recorded a real trade deficit of GH¢3.4 billion after adjusting for inflation and changes in commodity prices.

Dr Iddrisu explained that the surge in global commodity prices, particularly gold prices, contributed significantly to the increase in export earnings.

He stressed the need for Ghana to diversify its export base, promote industrialisation and expand value addition in agriculture, mining and manufacturing to reduce exposure to external shocks.

He further noted that the growth in intra-African trade presented opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), urging businesses to explore investments in agro-processing, manufacturing, logistics and regional exports.

He said strengthening domestic production and competitiveness would be critical to ensuring that Ghana fully benefited from expanding trade opportunities.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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