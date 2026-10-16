Ghana secures €323m financing package for Northern Ghana water and sanitation project

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced a €323 million financing package for the Northern Ghana Water and Sanitation Project, aimed at addressing persistent water shortages and improving sanitation in parts of the Northern Region and Savannah Region.

In a post on his social media page, Dr Forson said he had concluded a meeting with European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle to discuss the financing package for the project.

The package comprises a €68 million grant from the European Commission, a €30 million grant from Invest International, a Dutch government initiative, and a €225 million highly concessional financing facility from the EIB.

According to the Finance Minister, the project is expected to address persistent water shortages in Tamale, Yendi and Damongo, while improving sanitation in the communities.

The financing arrangement brings together grants and concessional financing to support the implementation of the water and sanitation project.

By: Jacob Aggrey