Ghana to roll out AI-powered apps in Senior High Schools

The Ministry of Education is set to introduce Subject-Specific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps in Senior High Schools across the country to improve teaching and learning while protecting Ghana’s ethical and cultural values.

According to the Ministry, the initiative will support more than 68,000 teachers in delivering lessons to over 1.4 million students.

The Apps are expected to help teachers plan lessons, prepare assessments, and ensure alignment with national standards.

The Ministry explained that the Apps were co-created by the Ghana Education Service (GES), the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), the National Teaching Council (NTC), the National School Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), and the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS), in partnership with Playlab AI.

They stated that support also came from Transforming Teaching, Education and Learning (T-TEL) and the Mastercard Foundation.

The ministry disclosed that the Apps were built on Ghana’s curriculum materials, including teacher manuals, learner resources, and frameworks on national values, gender equality, and social inclusion.

According to the ministry, they are being introduced through weekly Professional Learning Community (PLC) sessions organized by GES in all 712 Senior High Schools. These sessions will allow teachers to test the Apps, collaborate, and provide feedback to improve the tools.

The Ministry explained that a four-stage testing process had been outlined by NaCCA. This includes reviewing the technical accuracy of the content, assessing educational quality, checking user experience in pilot schools, and conducting regional testing before nationwide rollout.

They added that training for more than 7,800 school-based facilitators will begin ahead of the full rollout in October 2025.

The Ministry stressed its commitment to making sure the use of AI in education is locally led, ethically grounded, and focused on empowering teachers to improve learning outcomes for all students.

