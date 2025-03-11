Ghana Water MD inspects treatment plants to address production shortfalls

The Acting Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Mr Adam Mutawakilu, has embarked on a system-wide assessment tour of key water treatment plants in Accra to evaluate operational lapses and identify immediate solutions to boost production.

The visit follows management’s proactive recognition of critical challenges affecting water supply, and the need for urgent interven­tions to bridge the demand-supply gap and ensure efficient service delivery.

The tour, which included visits to the Weija Water Treatment Plant, the Kpong Water Treatment Plant, and the Accra Desalination Plant, was aimed at gaining first hand insight into the challenges hindering optimal water production.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by the Chief Manager, PR and Communications of the GWL, Stanley Mantey, stated

that Mr Mutawakilu engaged with plant engineers and operators to assess infrastructure conditions, technical constraints, and areas requiring urgent intervention.

“With Accra’s daily water demand estimated at 220 million gallons against a production capac­ity of only 130 million gallons, the city faces a significant shortfall of 90 million gallons.

Acknowledging this gap, the MD assures stakeholders that GWL was committed to enhancing operational efficiency, producing at optimum capacity, and deploying modern technology to improve supply.” he indicated.

Mr Mutawakilu stressed the need for swift action to address equipment maintenance issues, upgrade aging infrastructure and operational setbacks that hinder optimal production and stressed the need for immediate interventions, including system upgrades to en­hance water availability for residents in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area.

Accompanied by his team of Chief Managers and the Acting Deputy Managing Director in charge of operations, the MD assured that GWL’s dedication to implementing both short-term and long-term solutions to ensure that residents had access to a reliable and sustainable water supply was top priority.

In addition to the treatment plants, the GWL’s MD also visited the strategic installations, including the Mile 18 Central Workshop, where essential repairs and fabri­cation of huge pipes, pumps, and drainage systems are carried out and the Central tore when essential chemicals and other materials are kept.

The facility, the statement added, plays a crucial role in main­taining water infrastructure, and efforts are underway to provide the necessary resources to ensure the swift repair of old pumps and parts vital for improving Accra’s water supply.

Following the inspection, Mr Mutawakilu reaffirmed the Gov­ernments of H. E. John Dramani Mahamah’s vision for the Water Sector and GWL’s commitment to addressing production shortfalls by improving operational efficiency at the treatment plants and the central workshop,

The company, he stated, intends to implement targeted interventions to bridge the water supply gap and ensure that residents of Accra have access to a more consistent and reliable water supply.

As part of its long-term strate­gy, the MD noted that the company was considering the adoption of advanced water treatment tech­nologies to improve efficiency and reduce water losses.

Additionally, he noted that plans were underway to rehabilitate aging infrastructure and expand existing treatment plants to boost production capacity in line with the growing population and industrial expansion.

Mr Mutawakilu further reiterat­ed that while short-term measures would help alleviate immediate supply challenges, long-term invest­ments in infrastructure and policy reforms were essential to ensuring water security for Accra and its surrounding areas.

BY TIMES REPORTER