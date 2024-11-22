Ghanaians are committed to peace, not ready for violence – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed claims of hatching a plot to rig and perpetrate violence in the 2024 elections.

The National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, as­sured that Ghanaians are commit­ted to peace and will not tolerate any acts of violence.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, he said: “We shall not sacrifice our wishes for any leader who had his chance and failed miserably with it. History does not favour John Mahama and the future will not favour Ghanaians under John Mahama.”

According to him, Ghana’s democracy had been a shining light on the African continent and as a beacon of democracy, saying “our nation’s election has consistently reflected the will of the people ensuring peace, stabili­ty and progress.”

However, he alleged that the NPP had discovered disturbing plans by the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC) to cause violence in a desperate bid to intimidate voters and disrupt the electoral process.

This, he said, would never happen, adding that the NPP would use all means to safeguard the sanctity of the December 7 elections and defend Ghana’s democracy.

Mr Boakye further refuted the NDC allegations of plans to rig the 2024 elections, describing them as “baseless devoid of any iota of credible evidence.”

He insisted that “nobody can rig this election” noting that the election, counting and collation would be held transparently at the polling stations with the NPP emerging victorious.

He added that the ballot would be cast in peace with Ghana united.

The NPP’s press conference is a direct response to the NDC’s claims at a similar media engage­ment on Tuesday.

The NDC’s National Commu­nication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, at that news conference said the party was going to petition the Inspector General of Police over fears there may be a plot to steal the people’s mandate in this elections.

The party particularly accused the government of plotting to rig the elections in the Ashanti Re­gion using a top military officer in charge of the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The NDC alleged that the mil­itary official, who was found to have played a role in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election vio­lence, had been rewarded with a promotion instead of being punished as recommended by the Commission that investigated that incident.