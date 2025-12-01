GHS urges public to stay safe during approaching harmattan season

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is asking the public to take precautions as the country enters the dry harmattan season.

Although some parts of the country have experienced recent rains, the Service noted that the harmattan period is fast approaching and can pose serious health risks.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director-General, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the GHS explained that the weather affects almost every part of the body, making it important for people to stay alert and protect themselves.

The Service warned that the harmattan season often leads to dry skin, cracked lips, dehydration, and an increased risk of respiratory infections because of rising dust levels. Eye irritation and infections also become common during this period.

The statement further noted that Ghana lies within Africa’s “meningitis belt,” which means the risk of meningitis is higher during the dry season.

To stay healthy, the GHS encouraged the public to moisturise their skin with oil-based products such as shea butter, drink plenty of water, and eat water-rich foods like fruits and soups.

It also urged people to wear face masks in dusty areas and advised individuals with asthma or other respiratory conditions to limit outdoor activities.

The Service recommended the use of sunglasses or protective glasses to shield the eyes from dust, regular hand washing, and avoiding touching the face. Anyone who feels unwell was asked to visit the nearest health facility immediately.

The Ministry of Health and the GHS assured the public of their commitment to protecting the wellbeing of all Ghanaians throughout the harmattan season.

By: Jacob AggreyGHS urges public to stay safe during approaching harmattan season

