GIS intercepts cocoa concealed in 1,115 gallons

Officers of the Gha­na Immigration Service (GIS) stationed at the Akanu Sector Command in the Volta Region, with the support of officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Customs Di­vision, intercepted a truck loaded with smuggled cocoa beans.

The officers acting on intelli­gence, waylaid the truck with regis­tration number AS 2103-W being driven by Ibrahim Fatawu.

M. AMOAKO-ATTA, ASSIS­TANT COMMISSIONER OF IMMIGRATION, HEAD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS, in a statement said the officers found cocoa beans concealed in 1,115 gallons in the truck at the Ave-Havi border post to be smuggled to Togo.

The 1,115 gallons of cocoa beans has been handed over to officials of COCOBOD whiles the truck has been impounded and the driver is assisting in further investi­gations, the statement said.

The GIS has cautioned people to desist from smuggling cocoa since it negatively affects Ghana’s economy and also loss of revenue to the government.

The statement commended people living in the border com­munity for collaborating with GIS and GRA officials in protecting the country’s borders

