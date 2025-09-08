Police arrest Kwame Baffoe for offensive conduct

The Ghana Police Service has on Monday, September 8, 2025, arrested Mr. Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, for offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.

Police said in a statement that Mr. Baffoe was picked up earlier in the day and is currently in custody.

He is expected to be put before court in the coming days.

Details of the incident leading to his arrest have not yet been disclosed, but the Police assured the public that due process will be followed.

Mr. Baffoe, a known political figure, has previously been in the news for controversial comments and public exchanges.

His latest arrest has already attracted public attention, with many awaiting the outcome of the case.

The Police Service reminded the public of its commitment to maintaining law and order and cautioned individuals to avoid conduct that could disturb the peace.

By: Jacob Aggrey