GJA, Ghana Police to organise joint training to bolster relationships

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has disclosed that the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will soon roll out joint training programmes aimed at strengthening relations between the police and the media.

According to him, the initiative is designed to help both parties better understand each other’s roles, especially during election coverage and other sensitive national assignments.

He explained that the police rely heavily on the media to inform the public, while the media depend on the police for protection in carrying out their duties.

He made this revelation during a joint meeting between the police and the GJA at the International Press Centre in Accra.

The session was organised to address rising concerns about threats and attacks on journalists, particularly during election periods.

The IGP assured journalists that the police would continue to provide them with maximum protection, adding that officers had already received high-risk operational training ahead of election duties.

On his part, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor welcomed the move, saying the training would reduce tensions and help prevent misunderstandings between journalists and security officers.

He urged the police to follow through with investigations and prosecutions of those who attack media practitioners.

By: Jacob Aggrey