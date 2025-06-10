GLISS PTA expresses concern over growing criminal activities around school

The management of Ghana-Leb­anon Islamic Secondary School (GLISS) has called on the government to act swiftly in order to ensure the safety of students and staff of the school.

It described the current secu­rity situation around the school as“a looming disaster waiting to happen.”

Addressing the press in Accra yesterday, on the growing crim­inal activity around the school, located between the Accra Digi­tal Centre and the VIP Transport Station in Accra, a member of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Abdul-Rahim Moham­med, expressed deep concern over the security threat.

He warned that illegal struc­tures erected around the school are now occupied by individuals involved in drug use, prostitu­tion, and other vices, adding that some have even issued threats to the school community after recent demolition attempts.

Mr Mohammed said the situation had escalated beyond a potential danger, stating, “If gunshots are being fired around a school environment, then we’re dealing with an imminent risk to life.”

According to him, the PTA of the school, together with the Haqqul Mubeen Institute, a centre for Islamic education, petitioned key government bodies as far back as January 22, including the Great­er Accra Regional Coordinating Council, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the Ghana Railway Authority, and the Ghana Police Service, raising alarm over illegal structures springing up around the school, housing persons engaged in what he described as “immoral and criminal behaviour.”

He revealed that although a demolition exercise commenced recently, it was halted midway, allegedly due to political interfer­ence. Following the intervention, the occupants reportedly threat­ened to retaliate against the school for“instigating”the demolition.

These threats, he emphasised, prompted the school to report the matter to the Adabraka Police, who engaged with the group to diffuse tensions.

Mr Mohammed, however, explained that fears intensified last Wednesday night when gunshots were heard near the school, indi­cating a dangerous escalation of the situation.

Additionally, he stressed that the safety of both students and staff was now at serious risk. “Imagine a stray bullet hitting one of our students. What do we tell the parents? Government must step in now, not tomorrow.”

Moreover, Mr Mohammed dismissed calls for the school to relocate, insisting that GLISS, which had been in existence for over two decades, operated legally on registered property, unlike the encroachers, adding “You don’t tell a legal, well-established school to move because of criminals squatting on government land. You remove the criminals,” he insisted

