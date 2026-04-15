Global Market Volatility: Gov’t absorb GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol

Effective Thursday, April 16, 2026, which is the next pricing window, the Government will absorb GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢ 0.36 per litre on petrol.

This intervention is intended to cushion customers and ease the cost burden on households, transport operators, and businesses.

The measure, approved by Cabinet, is in response to rising prices of petroleum products on the international market, which have significantly impacted ex-pump prices in Ghana.

This temporary intervention will remain in force for a period of one (1) month.

During this period government will continue to closely monitor developments in the global oil market and assess the need for further policy adjustments.

A statement signed by Minister of Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye noted that they remain commited to maintaining price stability, protecting livelihoods, and supporting Ghana’s economic recovery in the face of external shocks.