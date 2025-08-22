GNAFF gives GRNMA secretary 24 hour ultimatum to apologise to farmers

The Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) has given the General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Dr David Tenkorang Twum, 24 hours to retract remarks it says were insulting to farmers.

GNAFF said it was outraged by comments Dr Tenkorang Twum allegedly made on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, where he was reported to have used unprintable words against Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and also attacked farmers.

In a statement signed by President of GNAFF Michael Tetteh Kwetey (LL.M), said it condemned what it described as “unwarranted and disrespectful” remarks.

The group added that it was “deeply shocked” such words could come from the leader of a professional association.

The association stressed that farmers and fishermen are the backbone of Ghana’s economy and deserve respect, not ridicule.

It warned that if Dr Tenkorang Twum failed to apologise within the deadline, it would be forced to take action to defend the dignity of its members.

GNAFF urged Ghanaians to continue respecting the sacrifices and contributions of farmers and fishermen, describing them as the lifeline of the country’s development.

By: Jacob Aggrey