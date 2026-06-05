GNFS inspires students at Career Day celebration

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Personnel from Akropong Fire Station participated in the Career Day Celebration organized by Akropong Methodist Basic School on June 3, 2026 at Akropong Methodist Church.

The firefighters educated students on career opportunities within the Ghana National Fire Service, outlining qualifications, training, and skills required to become a firefighter.

They also shared practical fire safety tips and guided students on appropriate responses during fire emergencies.

The team further engaged the school’s cadet squad during parade rehearsals and motivated students with personal experiences from emergency service.

The event provided valuable career guidance while promoting fire safety awareness among the students.