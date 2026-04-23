GNFS intensifies fire safety education in Eastern Region

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) carried out fire safety education campaigns in Suhum and Kwahu East on April 22, 2026, targeting residents, traders, and business operators.

In Suhum, the GNFS Suhum Command, led by GO II Effah, engaged shops, stores, and homes on fire prevention measures and basic emergency response.

Participants showed strong understanding of the safety tips shared. The team distributed the Suhum Fire Station’s emergency contact number to improve rapid response.

In Kwahu East, the Aduamoa Fire Station under AGO Mayebi conducted outreach at Abetifi Market.

The team engaged the public at the market square, drinking spots, provision stores, households, and along streets. Education focused on proper use of electrical appliances, repair of faulty wiring, safe handling of gas cylinders, and avoiding unattended cooking or unsafe wiring practices.

Officers stressed early fire detection, encouraged fire extinguisher installation, demonstrated basic response techniques, and urged prompt reporting of fire outbreaks to GNFS.

The exercises form part of GNFS efforts to reduce fire incidents through public education and community engagement.