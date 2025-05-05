GNFS orders closure of mobile mini restaurant at Total Fill Station

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has ordered the immediate closure of a mobile mini restaurant, operating with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the Total Filling Station on Oxford Street at Osu to prevent a potential fire outbreak.

The order follows a viral video circulating on social media, showing the use of open flames close to fuel pumps an act that constitutes a serious violation of fire safety regulations and poses an imminent fire hazard.

A statement, issued and signed by Head of Public Relations, Divisional Officer Two (DOIl) Desmond Ackah, and copied The Ghanaian Times on Wednesday, said the fuel stations were designated as high-risk zones due to the storage of highly flammable substances.

The use of LPG, open flames, or any spark-generating activity in such areas was strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

The Acting Chief Fire Officer, DCFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sapong, has directed intensified inspections across all fuel and gas stations nationwide.

She further cautioned that individuals or businesses found breaching fire safety protocols will face strict legal consequences.

It said the GNFS remained committed to working collaboratively with fuel and gas station operators to ensure full compliance with safety standards.

The statement also advised the public to prioritise safety, stay vigilant, and promptly report any unsafe practices near fuel or gas stations to the nearest fire station or via the GNFS hotlines (0302772446 / 0299340383) for immediate action.

BY TIMES REPORTER