GNFS rescues driver trapped for nearly two hours in overturned tipper at Bolgatanga

It was a race against time at the Customs Barrier on Tuesday evening after a loaded tipper truck overturned, trapping its driver inside the mangled cabin.

The truck, with registration number GG 4478-21, was heavily loaded when it lost control and toppled over near the Customs Barrier in the Bolgatanga East District.

Inside was 35-year-old driver, Mr. Sulemana Nangne, helpless and pinned in the wreckage.

The Bolgatanga Municipal Fire Station received the distress call at 1730 hours and immediately dispatched a six-member rescue crew led by STNO1 Bright Atimbiok.

The team arrived at the scene at 1738 hours just eight minutes after the call and quickly commenced delicate extrication operations to free the trapped driver.

For almost two hours, the crew battled to cut through the twisted metal without causing further harm to the victim. Their efforts paid off. Mr. Nangne was successfully pulled out alive.

He was immediately handed over to the Ambulance Service and rushed to the Upper East Regional Hospital for medical attention.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme