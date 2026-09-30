NPP announces schedule and voter ID requirements for October 3 elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the programme and voter identification requirements for its national officers elections scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026.

In a notice issued on September 30, the National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) said constitutional amendments would begin at exactly 9:00 a.m., while the election of national officers was expected to start at 12:00 p.m.

Voting will take place across 31 polling stations for nine elected national positions.

They are the National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser, National Treasurer and National Communications Director.

The committee said the Electoral Commission (EC) would conduct the elections and verify the identity of every voter.

According to the NOEC, delegates must have their names on the delegates’ register and present one valid identification document before they can vote.

The accepted documents are a Voter ID card, Ghana Card or NPP party card.

The committee has therefore advised all delegates to come along with at least one of the approved identification documents and allow enough time for verification before voting begins.

In the notice signed by the Chairman of the NOEC, Frederick Opare-Ansah, all constituency, regional and national officers were also asked to bring the information to the attention of delegates within their respective jurisdictions.

The party said the arrangements were intended to support the orderly consideration of the constitutional amendments and the smooth conduct of the national officers elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey