WiSA collaborates with UN to host Africa’s two roundtable sessions at 81st UNGA

Women in Sustainability Africa (WiSA), in collaboration with the UN Office for Partnerships and the African Union, will convene two high-level roundtables on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2026 under the patronage of the Deputy Secretary-General.

The sessions, Africa Media 4 the SDGs Roundtable and African Women Leading the SDGs Roundtable are scheduled for 1:00pm on Saturday, September 20, 2026, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The dialogue will be moderated by Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Founder and President of WiSA and General Manager of EIB Network.

The convening aims to accelerate achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa’s Agenda 2063 by placing women and young people at the centre of development.

According to organizers, African women and youth remain the backbone of communities, driving agriculture, healthcare, education, governance and the informal economy, yet their contributions are still undervalued. With just five years to the 2030 deadline, they say the urgency to centre women in leading SDG action cannot be overstated.

WiSA, which was launched on May 1, 2025 in partnership with the UN Global Compact, says the dialogue will focus on how governments, private sector and impact investors across the world can support African women and youth to lead change.

Discussions will cover health, climate change, renewable energy, agriculture, trade, circularity, migration, technology and artificial intelligence, with emphasis on critical interventions needed now and how to measure and manage impact.

Special guests expected include President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, Vice President Jessica Alupo of Uganda, Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, CEO of Plot Enterprise Ghana Ltd Patricia Poku Diaby, and a young changemaker driving the SDGs.

Speakers expected at the event include H.E. Samira Bawumia, Former Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, who will speak on the role of African women in driving climate action.

Also on the bill is Mrs. Patricia Poku Diaby, Founder and Executive Chair of Plot Enterprise Ghana Ltd (Ivory Coast/Ghana), who will address Green Industrialization.

H.E. Ambassador Erika Bennett, Founder and Head of Mission of the Diaspora African Forum, USA/Africa, will speak on the role of the diaspora in supporting African women to lead the SDGs.

Dr. Anino Emuwa from Nigeria, Founder of 100 Women@Davos, will discuss Capital and Investment for Africa’s Next Growth Chapter, while Dr. Lucy Surhyel Newman, also from Nigeria and Chairperson of the Advisory and Executive Boards of the Africa Private Sector Summit (APSS), will be in attendance.

Other speakers include Dr. Amany Asfour from Egypt, President of the Africa Business Council; Lady Gifty Dede Tetteh from the UK, Founder and President of African Women in Energy; Elizabeth Kasenene from Uganda, President of African Women in Processing (AWIP); Gloria Kamanzi Uwizera from Rwanda, Chairperson of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Programme (AWEP); Judith Adjobah Blay, CEO of Ghana National Gas Company and Champion for Sustainable Energy; and a young African achiever pushing the SDGs (TBC).

A dedicated Africa Media Roundtable will also explore how African media can reshape the SDG narrative. Built on the premise that how progress is communicated shapes public understanding, policy and investment, the session will position African storytellers as vital agents in telling Africa’s own development story through authentic storytelling, data visualization, AI and multi-platform amplification.

Expected outcomes include assessing Africa’s current SDG and Agenda 2063 status, identifying critical interventions and partnerships needed, promoting outstanding contributions of women and youth, and charting a clear roadmap for immediate action.

A communique will be published at the end of the meeting.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme