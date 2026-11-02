GoldBod generates US$1.011 billion in forex from Gold trade in October

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) says it generated US$1.011 billion in foreign exchange from its artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) gold trade operations in October 2026.

According to the GoldBod, the entire amount was sold to authorised commercial banks through its GoldBod GoFX platform to support stability in the foreign exchange market.

In an announcement issued on Monday, November 2, the Board projected to generate US$1.2 billion in foreign exchange from its ASM gold trade operations in November.

It added that US$800 million of the projected amount would be made available to commercial banks to support foreign exchange market stability.

GoldBod said the sales would be conducted through its GoFX platform in line with the approved FX Sales and Intermediation Framework to ensure transparency, fairness and regulatory compliance.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to generating foreign exchange for the country and supporting the Bank of Ghana’s foreign reserve accumulation under the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP).

By: Jacob Aggrey