GoldBod Jewellery team visits business icon Richard Nii Armah Quaye

November 20, 2025
The Managing Director of GoldBod Jewellery Limited, Gertrude Emefa Donkor, together with brand ambassadors Bola Ray and Joselyn Dumas, has led a team from the company to pay a visit to business entrepreneur Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

During the engagement, the managing director outlined the company’s ambition to become Africa’s leading gold value-addition brand and to place Ghana firmly on the global jewellery market.

She described the meeting as a partnership of shared vision and support aimed at promoting Ghanaian excellence.

Mr Quaye expressed admiration for the company’s progress and indicated strong interest in supporting and patronising its products.

By: Jacob Aggrey

November 20, 2025
