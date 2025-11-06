Gomoa-West District Assembly equips headteachers for school improvement

A two-day Leadership and Management Training Workshop to strengthen the educational system in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region has been held for school leaders in the area.

The workshop, themed “Building Leadership Capacity for School Improvement and Effectiveness in Ghana: Responses of the Gomoa West Education Directorate,” had participating headteachers from all public basic schools in the district.

The initiative aimed to equip school leaders with the skills, strategies, and confidence needed to manage schools more effectively and improve learning outcomes.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Alhaji Mohammed Kassim, in his address reflected on his personal journey from teacher to public servant, emphasising that “leadership is a call to serve, and to continue learning.”

Facilitators from the University of Education, Winneba, led sessions on instructional leadership, school governance, resource management, and stakeholder engagement.

Their contributions provided both theoretical grounding and practical tools for school improvement.

The workshop also served as a platform to highlight ongoing interventions by the District Assembly to address key challenges in the education sector, including:

Deployment of National Service personnel to support schools facing teacher shortages

Construction of new classroom blocks in Olefreku , Enyeme , and Simbrofo to improve infrastructure

, , and to improve infrastructure Procurement of furniture to enhance pupil comfort and participation

Regular capacity-building workshops to strengthen leadership and professional development

