Government closes Accra International Conference Centre for renovation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the temporary closure of the Accra International Conference Centre with immediate effect.

In a public announcement issued on March 27, 2026, the Ministry said the closure is to allow for planned renovation works aimed at improving safety and ensuring the long-term use of the facility.

It explained that the decision is part of efforts to maintain the centre and provide better services to the public.

The Ministry, however, did not indicate when the facility will be reopened, stating that a date will be communicated in due course.

It apologised to the public for any inconvenience the closure may cause and advised those with inquiries to contact the provided telephone number.

The Ministry further assured the public of its continued commitment to delivering quality services.

By: Jacob Aggrey