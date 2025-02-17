Govt committed to promoting cocoa industry – Minister

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ms Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, has reaffirmed gov­ernment’s commitment to making resources available in promoting the cocoa industry.

According to her, the cocoa industry, especially chocolate production was a thriving industry that has more opportunities, therefore there was a need to invest more resources in promot­ing it.

This, she noted, would create more jobs opportunities for the youth and increase economic growth.

“The government is commit­ment to providing resources, training and market access to help our chocolate industry thrive and thrive well,” she stated.

The Minister, speaking at the climaxed of this year’s National Chocolate Week celebration at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra on Friday underlined that, the Black Star Experience initiative, a flagship programme designed to promote the country’s rich cultural heritage, had cocoa as a symbol of national pride and economic strength.

The celebration, which was organised by the Ghana Tour­ism Authority (GTA), was on the theme: ‘Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana’ and a sub theme: ‘Chocolate for all: Taste, Share and Care.’

The celebration marked the 20th celebration since its incep­tion, the Minister noted that cel­ebrating National Chocolate Day was not only promoting the local chocolate industry but also showcasing the best of Ghana­ian culture and hospitality to the world.

“As we celebrate National Chocolate Day, we pay glowing tribute to Tetteh Quashie, the Ghanaian farmer who introduced cocoa beans to Ghana from Fernando Po in the late 19th Century.”

“We also honour the farmers who cultivate this prestigious crop, transforming it into the sweet delight that brings joy to millions worldwide,” she said.

In order to sample the rich flavours of regional chocolates and gain more knowledge about cocoa, Ms Gomashie encouraged the public to take part in the Chocolate Experience events held across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Ms Maame Afua Houad­jeto, called for more chocolatiers and entrepreneurs to join the value chain to stimulate domestic consumption of cocoa based products.

Also, she called on the Tour Operators and Tour Guides to ensure that touring with both domestic and foreign clients to the various tourist sites and attractions include cocoa farms, especially the “Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Farm”

“This will help to educate tourists on the health and eco­nomic benefits of cocoa to drive consumption,” she stated.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCO­BOD), Dr Randy Abbey, stated in a speech read on his behalf that the new management of COCO­BOD would employ policies that will promote the exportation of cocoa products, going beyond simply exporting raw beans.

“We, therefore, invite investors, both local and foreign to consider Ghana as the preferred destina­tion for cocoa value addition,” he stated.

“The government, through COCOBOD and other agen­cies, has put in place incentives and support systems to facilitate investment in cocoa processing, packaging, distribution and ex­port,” Dr Abbey added.

