Govt committed to strengthening research, devt-Minister

The Government is committed to strengthening re­search and devel­opment to place scientific research at the centre of socio-economic development, the Minister of En­vironment, Science and Technol­ogy (MEST), Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has stated.

According to the Minister, gov­ernment was aware of the need to rethink investment in research, and poised to step up efforts to­wards making resources available to promote sustainable research.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the Evidence for Innovation (E4I) workshop organised under the auspices of CSIR-Science and Technology Policy Research Insti­tute (CSIR-STEPRI) and Inter­national Development Research Centre (IDRC).

The workshop was on the theme: ‘Supporting Programmes and Policies for Sustainable En­terprises ecosystem.’

The workshop brought to­gether partners from other IDRC projects, involving SMEs and startups, research and devel­opment actors on impact invest­ing, among many others.

The Minister said the role of higher education and research institutions was key in ensuring a robust and sustainable discourse.

‘‘In Ghana, we are proud to support initiatives that drive this agenda forward. From digital adoption programmes for SMEs to targeted incentives for women-led enterprises, we are seeking to apply evidence in real time, learning from efforts such as those presented here, by CSIR-STEPRI and other organi­sations,” Dr Mohammed added.

He also called on government agencies to enhance communica­tion in order to create the needed platforms for collaborative part­nerships and networks to unlock private capital and also enhance the scientific community.

The Director of CSIR-STE­PRI, Dr Wilhelmina Quaye, mentioned that CSIR-STE­PRI played a unique role in driv­ing socioeconomic development through science, technology, and innovation (STI) policy research.

She stated that the E4I Workshop would address key challenges, explore transforma­tive solutions, and work towards strengthening networks among innovation agencies.

‘‘We are expected to promote collaboration between researchers and innovation agencies, build stronger connections across the Evidence for Innovation (E4I) project cohort, find new opportunities to increase uptake of project results and leverage opportunities to engage private sector actors, including incuba­tors, impact investors, SMEs and other business organizations,’’ she added.

Moreover, she noted that building strong connections among innovation agencies is crucial for fostering collabora­tion, sharing resources, scaling innovations, influencing policies and advocating for the needs of MSMEs, ultimately driving impactful solutions for economic growth.

The Evidence for Innovation (E4I) initiative sought to gener­ate new evidence on the per­formance and the distributional impacts of innovation support programmes for SMEs; promote collaboration between research­ers and innovation agencies; and strengthen networks and capacity for analysis and implementation of innovation policies.

BY TIMES REPORTER