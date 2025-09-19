Govt constructs 10 boreholes for Berekum West District communities

The government has begun the construction of 40 mechanised boreholes it promised 22 communities in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region this year.

In the last six months, 10 out of the 40 mechanised boreholes have so far been completed and handed over to some beneficial commu­nities across the Berekum West District.

This intervention by the govern­ment is a part of efforts to address the acute water shortage being experienced in the Berekum area.

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboah, who announced this yesterday during a familiarisation tour to Jinijini – the District capital to Berekum West, indicated that plans were underway for the resumption of the expan­sion works on Berekum water sys­tem project started by the previous NDC government.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of Jinijini, Mr Ak­waboah mentioned that com­munities such as Nseseresu, Abi junction, New Kuraso, and Borkrukruwa, would benefit from the governments electrification extension project being undertaken in the area.

Mr Akwaboah took turns to explain government policies and programme being roll out across the country to better the lives of the people.

According to him, the govern­ment has decided to uncap the common fund and ensure the release of the funds quarterly in order to resource the various District, Municipal and Metropol­itan Assemblies to perform their functions effectively.

He called on the chiefs and people of the Bono Region to rally behind the new government as its delivered on it mandate.

M Akwaboah appealed to them to support the Regional Coordinat­ing Council to deal with the issue of examination malpractices in the region.

“I have been meeting various school heads and stakeholders to see how possible best to address the issue which has given the region a bad name, and nananom we will need your support,” he stated.

The phenomenon, Mr Ak­waboah emphasised, had tarnished the reputation of the people of the region, adding “This must be halted.”

The Chief of Nsapor, Nana Osabarima Yeboah Dateh, appealed to the Regional Minister to ensure the early completion of Bere­kum-Sampa road, a key major road network linking the Ghana border to Ivory Coast border.

The road project was awarded a few months to last year’s general election but had since been aban­doned.

The Berekum West District Chief Executive, Collins Asumah, in address indicated that the As­sembly has earmarked among other things to evaluate five refuse dumps posing serious health risks to the area as part of efforts to address sanitation issues in the District.

The Member of Parliament for Berekum West, Dickson Kyere-Du­ah, also announced that a 12 unit classroom block has been awarded by GETFund for St Augustine se­nior High school and among others in the area.

