Govt launches $3.5bn AgriConnect programme to boost food production

The government has launched the Ghana AgriConnect Compact, a major agricultural transformation programme expected to improve food security for nearly three million people and create more than 2.6 million jobs by 2035.

The initiative, which will require an estimated $3.5 billion for its first phase from 2026 to 2030, is aimed at increasing food production, reducing food imports, attracting private investment, and strengthening Ghana’s agricultural value chains.

Launched in Accra with support from the World Bank Group and other development partners, the programme seeks to modernise the country’s agri-food system through improved productivity, value addition, market access, financing, and infrastructure development.

The compact focuses on key agricultural commodities, including cocoa, oil palm, rice, maize, and poultry, while also supporting sectors such as cashew, coconut, rubber, fisheries, and forestry.

Speaking at the launch, the World Bank Group Vice President for Planet, Mr Guangzhe Chen, described the initiative as a significant step towards building a productive and resilient food system capable of creating jobs and attracting investment.

He said the programme would strengthen food security, support farmers and agribusinesses, and create opportunities for increased private sector participation in agriculture.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, said the compact would help transform Ghana’s agricultural potential into real economic benefits for citizens.

According to him, the programme provides a clear roadmap for modernising agriculture, strengthening value chains, supporting farmers, and increasing local food production.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the successful implementation of the initiative.

He said the programme would help the country achieve food self-sufficiency, create employment opportunities for young people, build competitive agro-industries, and generate wealth through agriculture.

Under the compact, investments will be directed towards irrigation systems, improved seed production, mechanisation, farmer support services, agro-processing, storage facilities, and transportation logistics.

The programme is also expected to improve the resilience of the agricultural sector and ensure that more food is produced, processed, and marketed within the country.

Government officials said the compact would bring together policy reforms, investment strategies, and implementation mechanisms under a single national framework to position agriculture as a key driver of economic growth, industrialisation, and long-term development.

AgriConnect is a global World Bank Group initiative aimed at transforming farming and improving livelihoods for 300 million smallholder farmers worldwide by 2030.

The programme is supported by several international partners, including the African Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Google, and Bayer.

Officials expressed confidence that the Ghana AgriConnect Compact would serve as a key platform for mobilising private investment and accelerating growth across the agricultural sector.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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