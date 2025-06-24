Gov’t reaffirms support for local textile, garment industries – Deputy Trade Minister

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi, has reiterated government’s strong commitment to supporting Ghana’s textile and garment industry as a key driver of job creation and economic transformation.

This assurance came during a working visit by the deputy minister on Thursday to the Ajabeng textiles and garment enclave in Accra.

The Deputy Minister’s tour underscored the government’s broader agenda of em­powering local industries to support national growth, create sustainable jobs, and promote Made-in-Ghana products both locally and internationally.

The visit formed part of efforts to famil­iarise himself with operations of companies within the enclave and to explore ways the government can further assist them to thrive under strategic policies like the 24-hour economy.

Beginning his tour at the Dignity DTRT Textile Company, Mr Ahi was received by the Chief Executive Officer, Wasantha Perera, and the Managing Director, Salma Salifu.

Ms Perera told Mr Ahi that the company, which currently employs more than 6,000 workers and exports exclusively to interna­tional brands like Fruit of the Loom and Walmat, was ready to support government’s 24-hour economy initiative.

She said Dignity DTRT already operated in line with the 24-hour economy agenda, and was eager to expand operations if granted access to adjoining lands.

At Sleek Garment Export Ltd, owned by renowned entrepreneur Nora Bannerman, the deputy minister was briefed on the company’s achievements and challenges.

Ms Bannerman stated that the company, known for its high-quality exports and its contribution of PPE materials during the COVID-19 pandemic, had the potential to scale up production if supported with space and modern cutting machines.

“If you make quality your hallmark, you can never go wrong,” Ms Bannerman empha­sised, adding that internship opportunities are also provided to groom the next generation of garment professionals.

At Sixteen/47 owned by Nura Archer, management shared challenges regarding trade across West African borders, lamenting that it takes up to seven weeks to transport goods to Nigeria by road due to bureaucratic bottle­necks.

Ms Nura said she was hopeful that govern­ment’s intervention could ease regional trade and open up new markets.

Sixteen/47 is a vibrant company that produces uniforms for the Ghana Army and engages in occasional exports.

Mr Ahi’s tour also took him to other key players including Global Garments and Textiles Ltd., Damaris Garments, and Nallem Clothing.

All three companies expressed apprecia­tion for the government’s renewed focus and support, pledging to do more in employment generation if granted the necessary assistance.

