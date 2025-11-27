Govt seeks funding to complete abandoned housing projects — Minister

The government is seeking funding to complete the abandoned Koforidua Affordable Housing project in the Eastern Region, originally initiated by the former President John Agyekum Kufuor administration in 2006.

The project, designed to help address Ghana’s housing deficit, is currently plagued by infrastructural challenges, including rusted roofing rods and deteriorating structures. It comprises 342 units across 19 blocks, featuring 54 one-bedroom apartments and 288 two-bedroom apartments. More than 16 units had been handed over to the State Housing Company Limited (SHCL), but progress stalled due to funding shortages.

Over time, weeds have overgrown the site, and some individuals have been using the unfinished structures as makeshift shelters.

The Minister of Works, Housing, and Water Resources, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, visited the site on Tuesday to assess the project and explore solutions for completing it. He emphasised the government’s commitment to completing all abandoned projects, regardless of which administration initiated them, to ensure taxpayers’ money is not wasted.

“You know, as part of the government resetting agenda, we are committed to completing uncompleted projects because it is taxpayers’ money that was used to start them. Whether it was started during our era or before our era, we must ensure these projects are completed,” Mr Adjei stated.

He added that a ministry delegation would visit other regions to assess abandoned projects and implement interventions. The Minister noted that the Koforidua project benefits from a good road network, a nearby hospital, and proximity to All Nations University, making it highly attractive for future residents. Funding will be sourced immediately to complete the project and help alleviate housing shortages in the country.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Madam Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, assured that the Regional Coordinating Council would support the ministry in completing the project and addressing accommodation challenges in the region.

FROM BERNARD BENGHAN,

KOFORIDUA

