Govt to introduce new road maintenance trust fund to cater for better roads

The government is set to introduce a new Road Maintenance Trust Fund aimed at improving how roads are maintained across the country.

This was announced by the Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, during the presentation of the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament.

According to him, the new trust fund will replace the current Ghana Road Fund, as part of efforts to reorganize and refocus government’s approach to road maintenance.

Dr. Forson stated that the Minister for Roads and Highways will soon lay the road maintenance trust fund bill before Parliament for approval.

“The Road Maintenance Trust Fund will come with a new governance structure, a fairer formula for allocating funds, and greater transparency in how the road fund levy and other resources are used,” he explained.

He added that the government has identified 166 constituencies that are in dire need of road infrastructure.

To address this,he noted that the plan was to rehabilitate 10 kilometres of roads every year in each of these constituencies.

“This means about 5,000 kilometres of roads will be reconstructed over the next three years,” Dr. Forson said.

He underscored the importance of the initiative saying, it will improve road conditions, enhance transportation, and benefit both commuters and businesses across the country.

