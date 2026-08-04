Hajia Police’s ABINCHI Festival 2026 returns to feed thousands at Madina

If there was ever a festival built on kindness, it would be called ABINCHI.

After a successful debut, celebrated musician and police officer Hajia Saada, popularly known as Hajia Police, is set to host the 2nd Edition of the ABINCHI Festival on Saturday, August 15, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. at the Madina Astroturf.

This year’s ABINCHI Festival goes beyond music. It is a full-day outreach aimed at feeding thousands of underprivileged people in the Madina community and beyond.

Organizers say beneficiaries will be served breakfast, lunch, and supper, making it one of the biggest charity-driven events on Ghana’s entertainment calendar this year.

“For me, service is not limited to the uniform or the stage,” Hajia Police said.

According to her, “ABINCHI is my way of giving back and living by one of Islam’s most important teachings to care for the poor and the less privileged.”

The acts of generosity will climax with a star-studded live concert in the evening. Some of Ghana’s biggest names are billed to perform, turning the Astroturf into a night of energy, dance and celebration.

Confirmed artistes so far include:

Kuami Eugene, Feli Nuna, Keche, Abochi, Bosoma, Maya Blu, and Aya Ramzy B, with more performers expected to be announced in the coming days.

The festival is being supported by Maccawan and A. Rahaman Katari, whose partnership is helping expand the reach and impact of the annual initiative.

According to the team, ABINCHI is designed to remind Ghanaians that entertainment can also be a tool for social change.