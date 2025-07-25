GTEC demands proof of PhD from Hassan Ayariga over alleged misuse of ‘Doctor’ title

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is demanding proof of an earned doctorate from politician Hassan Ayariga, following what it describes as the questionable use of the title “Doctor.”

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the Director-General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, said Mr. Ayariga has made inconsistent claims about his academic qualifications, which the commission finds concerning.

“We made it clear to him that we are not interested in honorary titles. what we are asking for is evidence of an earned, accredited academic PhD,” Prof. Jinapor told journalists.

According to him, Mr. Ayariga claimed in one interview that he holds a PhD in Business Management with a thesis in Political Science, and in another, that he has a PhD in Political Science with a thesis on Political Tolerance.

“He mentioned that he has two honorary doctorates and what he called a ‘platinum’ doctorate. None of these claims have been supported with valid academic documents.” Prof. Jinapor said.

Prof. Jinapor said the Commission reached out to Mr. Ayariga through several informal messages and followed up with four official letters, yet no response or documentation has been received.

“We made every effort to give him the opportunity to clarify, but to date, we have not seen any proof of a recognized academic qualification,” he stated.

He stressed that under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023), it is illegal for anyone to use academic titles such as “Doctor” or “Professor” without verifiable academic credentials.

“Titles like ‘Hon. Dr.,’ ‘Dr. (Hon.),’ or ‘Prof. (Hon.)’ are not legally recognized and must not be used as though they reflect earned academic status,” he clarified.

He warned that such actions amount to public deception and are punishable under Ghanaian law.

“The law is very clear. Any false claim to academic titles is a violation and may attract sanctions or prosecution,” he cautioned.

Prof. Jinapor further urged public figures, institutions, and the general public to ensure that any academic or professional title used in public is backed by credible and traceable academic records.

“We have a responsibility to protect the integrity of our tertiary education system, and we will not hesitate to act against those who undermine it,” he reiterated.

By Jacob Aggrey