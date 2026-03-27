Assemblies of God Ghana Rallies Behind Mahama After Lincoln University withdraws honorary degree

The Assemblies of God, Ghana has expressed support for President John Dramani Mahama following a decision by Lincoln University to withdraw an honorary doctorate degree it had intended to confer on him.

In a statement issued by the church’s General Council, the General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Ernest Birikorang, said the decision by the US-based university was in protest against Mr. Mahama’s stance on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill currently before Parliament.

However, the church said it does not view the development as a dishonour. Instead, it described it as an honour to both Mr. Mahama and the church.

According to the statement, members of the church feel encouraged that one of their own has remained firm in his beliefs despite international criticism.

It added that Mr. Mahama had, ahead of the 2024 general elections, consistently maintained that homosexuality is “biblically forbidden,” morally wrong, and not in line with Ghanaian cultural values.

The church further urged its members, especially those in public and private service, to remain steadfast in their faith and moral principles at all times.

It called on Christians across the country to intensify prayers for Ghana, asking that the nation be guided away from what it described as immoral practices.

By: Jacob Aggrey