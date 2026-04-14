“We are working to transform the Kwahu Business Village into an international conference hub”

A team member of the Kwahu Business Forum and special aide to the Chief of staff, Benjamin Essuman has revealed that the team is working on developing the forum into a major platform to support business growth and policy dialogue in Ghana.

According to him, efforts are underway to transform the Kwahu Business Village into an International Conference Hub that will attract businesses and investors from across the world.

He made the remarks during an interview with ghanaiantimes.com.gh journalist, Jacob Aggrey in Accra.

He said the forum was designed to bring together regulators, policymakers, entrepreneurs and investors to share ideas and help shape policies that support business development.

According to him, the concept began in 2024 when John Dramani Mahama and his Chief of Staff conceived the idea during the Easter period in Kwahu, where many entrepreneurs gather annually.

He said the first edition created a platform for business people to engage leadership directly and present their concerns.

According to him, the success of the maiden event led to the decision to make it an annual forum.

He said the second edition in 2025 focused on improving access to finance by bringing banks and financial institutions to interact with businesses.

He said institutions such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank participated and engaged entrepreneurs on funding opportunities.

According to him, the forum has now gone beyond dialogue and has become a platform for partnerships, negotiations and investment deals.

He said some entrepreneurs who participated in previous editions have secured support from financial institutions, with their projects progressing steadily.

According to him, the presence of the President at the forum continues to boost confidence among businesses and deepen engagement.

He said the 2026 edition was larger than the previous ones and was held at the newly developed Kwahu Business Village.

According to him, traditional authorities in Kwahu donated about 150 acres of land to support the development of a permanent business conference centre.

He said the forum is attracting both local and international companies, creating opportunities for networking and collaboration.

According to him, the initiative also promotes tourism activities such as paragliding in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority.

He said the forum will continue to be held in Kwahu and is being positioned as Ghana’s version of the World Economic Forum.

Mr.Easuman further challenges such as overcrowding in previous editions have been addressed through the introduction of a digital registration system.

He said small scale businesses must take advantage of opportunities such as partnerships, mergers and government incentives to expand.

According to him, entrepreneurs should also collaborate with institutions like the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority to access international markets.

He said the long term vision includes developing the Kwahu Business Village into a world class facility capable of hosting global conferences, with possible plans to construct an airstrip.

According to him, the forum remains an important platform for businesses seeking growth, funding and expansion beyond Ghana.

Background

The Kwahu Business Forum was introduced in 2024 as an initiative to bring together business leaders and government officials during the Easter festivities in Kwahu.

It was conceived as a platform for dialogue but has since evolved into an annual event focused on promoting investment, networking and policy engagement to strengthen Ghana’s business environment.

By: Jacob Aggrey