Police declare Wisdom Tetteh wanted over disappearance of man in Accra

The Ghana Police Service has declared a suspect wanted in connection with the disappearance of a man in Accra.

In a press release dated April 14, 2026, the Police named the suspect as Wisdom Tetteh and appealed to the public to assist in his arrest.

According to the Police, the suspect is being sought in connection with the disappearance of Theophilus Ashitey Amarh.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the missing man was last seen at his residence, where suspected bloodstains were later found. The Police noted that this points to possible foul play.

The statement added that intelligence gathered suggests the suspect may have fled the country to neighbouring Togo.

The Police have urged anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or call emergency numbers.

The Command assured the public that efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspect and bring him to justice.

By: Jacob Aggrey