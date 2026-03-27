Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Denies $25m Interchange Painting Claim, Threatens Legal Action

One of the daughters of former President Nana Addo Danquah- Akuffo Addo, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo has denied claims circulating on social media that she received 25 million dollars to paint interchanges in Accra.

In a statement, she described the allegation as “false” and said no such contract has ever existed, been offered, or awarded to her.

She challenged anyone with evidence of such a contract to make it public, insisting that it does not exist.

According to her, the Art for All projects were privately initiated and carried out through the Creative Arts Agency, with funding from private sector support and personal contributions.

She said these details have already been made public and have not changed.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo further alleged that the renewed circulation of the claim is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and damage her reputation.

She added that she has instructed her lawyers to take legal action against individuals, media platforms, and others involved in spreading what she described as false information.

She stressed that she will not allow misinformation about her to go unchallenged.

By: Jacob Aggrey