Hakimi, Chebbak named African players of the year

Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi has been crowned the 2025 African Footballer of the Year at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Rabat on a successful night for the host nation.

The 27-year-old beat Egypt captain Mohamed Salah and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen after helping club side Paris St-Germain to the French title and a maiden Champions League trophy. Hakimi, who missed out on the top spot in 2023 and 2024, became the first Moroccan to win the award since Mustapha Hadji in 1998.

Meanwhile, Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak won the women’s prize, surprisingly seeing off Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Atlas Lionesses team-mate Sanaa Mssoudy. The winners are voted for by a panel of experts which includes members of CAF’s technical committee plus African media professionals, players and coaches.

Hakimi is a deserved winner of the award after his fine performances for both his national side and PSG, including scoring the opener as the French club beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final. His side also won the UEFA Super Cup, Coupe de France and the French Super Cup last term, but were beaten in the FIFA Club World Cup final by Chelsea.

However, the defender is now facing a race to be fit for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on home soil after damaging ankle ligaments earlier this month in the Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. Hakimi hopped up the steps on to the stage before accepting his award from CAF president Patrice Motsepe and FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino, making sure not to put weight on his injured left foot. He has been front and centre in promoting this year’s finals as Morocco aim to claim the continental title for the first time since 1976.

Chebbak made history as the first Moroccan to win the women’s award since it was first established in 2001. The 35-year-old midfielder finished as the top scorer at this year’s delayed 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, including netting a stunning goal in the final. Yet the Atlas Lionesses were beaten 3-2 by Nigeria, and Ajibade had been heavily tipped to take the prize after being named player of the tournament as the Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th continental title.

However, there was success for the West Africans as Brighton’s Chiamaka Nnadozie was named best goalkeeper for the third year in a row. Earlier in the ceremony in the Moroccan capital, Bubista was named men’s coach of the year after guiding Cape Verde to a historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Watford’s Othmane Maamma scooped the men’s young player of the year prize having won the golden ball during Morocco’s successful Under-20 World Cup campaign.

Kenyan President William Ruto, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni were all handed outstanding achievement awards after their nations co-hosted the 2024 African Nations Championship in August. The East African trio are set to stage the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

2025 CAF Awards winners

Men’s Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain & Morocco)

Women’s Player of the Year: Ghizlaine Chebbak (Al-Hilal & Morocco)

Men’s Coach of the Year: Bubista (Cape Verde)

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Yassine Bonou (Al-Hilal & Morocco)

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion & Nigeria)

Men’s National Team of the Year: Morocco Under-20

Women’s National Team of the Year: Nigeria

Men’s Club of the Year: Pyramids (Egypt)

Men’s Interclub Player of the Year: Fiston Mayele (Pyramids & DR Congo)

Men’s Young Player of the Year: Othmane Maamma (Watford & Morocco)

Women’s Young Player of the Year: Doha El Madani (AS FAR & Morocco)

Goal of the Year (voted for by fans): Clement Mzize for Young Africans vs TP Mazembe.

The women’s coach of the year, interclub player of the year and club of the year will be announced after the culmination of the ongoing 2025 Women’s African Champions League.-BBC

