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Bayern Munich lacked killer instinct against PSG- Neuer

May 8, 2026
1 minute read
Manuel Neuer
Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich lacked the clinical finishing and killer instinct shown by Paris St Germain, their goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said, after the French side reached the Champions League final with a 1-1 draw in Germany ‌on Wednesday.

Holders PSG earned a 6-5 aggregate victory over the Germans and will face Arsenal in the final on May 30.

For Bayern, who had been chasing a treble, it was a disappointing end to what had been a strong Champions League campaign. They had lost the first leg in Paris 5-4 after trailing 5-2 ⁠early in the second half.

“I think we didn’t have the killer instinct in attack today,” said Neuer, who made several good saves. “We didn’t have clear-cut chances today, but we still created enough to score.”

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Bayern were 1-0 down after three minutes and were forced to play catch-up throughout. Despite controlling possession they had only a handful of clear scoring chances which they did not take.

“Of course it’s bitter, in the end we lost both games against a very good opponent. We needed to be more decisive,” said Bayern coach ‌Vincent ⁠Kompany. “The Champions League is over for us this season, but there will be another chance – and that’s a motivation for me.”

Bayern left it too late with Harry Kane scoring an equaliser in second-half stoppage time, but the Germans needed another goal to level the tie.

“We didn’t have ⁠many clear-cut chances, but when you do get those moments… look at Paris. They were simply killers, scoring five goals the way they did in the first leg,” the 40-year-old Neuer, whose future ⁠at the club is unclear, said.

“That’s exactly what we needed today and I think you could see that we were actually close to reaching the final, but we ⁠weren’t able ​to finish the job.”

“Our goal unfortunately came a bit too late,” Neuer said. “The stadium was there, we were there as well, but I think in Paris’ penalty area we just weren’t clinical enough.”- Reuters

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May 8, 2026
1 minute read
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