Pique banned over referee outburst

Former Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, who owns FC Andorra, was banned from attending the Spanish second-tier club’s next six matches ‌by Spain’s football federation (RFEF) on Wednesday after an outburst at match officials last week.

The RFEF said in a statement that Pique was also banned for two months from all ⁠official football activity.

Following Andorra’s 1-0 home loss to Albacete on Friday, referee Alonso de Ena Wolf noted in his report that Pique shouted at match officials in a threatening manner, Spanish media reported.

Other club officials were also involved in the incident, including Andorra president Ferran Vilaseca and ‌sporting ⁠director Jaume Nogues. Vilaseca has been banned for four months. Nogues, like Pique, received a six-match suspension and a two-month ban.

The RFEF disciplinary committee also ordered ⁠Andorra to close its presidential box and VIP areas for two matches, and fined the club 1,500 euros ($1,762).

Friday’s ⁠defeat dealt a heavy blow to Andorra’s chances of qualifying for the promotion playoffs, with ⁠the club sitting eight points below the top six with four games left. – Reuters

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