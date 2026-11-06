Health Ministry rejects claims it is abandoning newly trained doctors

The Ministry of Health has rejected claims that Ghana is training medical doctors and abandoning them after graduation due to delays in recruitment and employment.

In a press release, the Ministry described the claims circulating on social media as misleading, insisting that established procedures are in place to ensure newly qualified doctors transition smoothly from housemanship into permanent employment.

It explained that the recruitment and posting of house officers are jointly handled by the Medical and Dental Council and the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry, three batches of newly qualified doctors commenced their housemanship in 2026 at different times, depending on their graduation dates and the completion of the required processes.

It further explained that housemanship is a mandatory two-year practical training programme for newly qualified medical doctors and dentists.

The first year is undertaken at secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, while the second year provides trainees with experience at the district level.

The Ministry said financial clearance for the entire two-year programme is obtained before housemanship begins, meaning there is no need for a separate clearance for doctors to progress from the first year to the second year.

On permanent employment, it said there is an established arrangement between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance to ensure that doctors and dentists move into permanent positions immediately after completing their housemanship.

The Ministry disclosed that it is currently recruiting the 36th batch of Medical Officers and Dentists and preparing to begin recruitment for the 37th batch, whose members have recently obtained permanent registration from the Medical and Dental Council.

It added that its recruitment process now focuses on identifying actual vacancies in health facilities before inviting qualified doctors and dentists to apply.

This, it said, is to ensure that recruitment and postings are based on staffing needs and approved requirements rather than assigning medical personnel without considering vacancies.

The Ministry maintained that medical education and housemanship in Ghana are regulated by the Medical and Dental Council, which oversees the accreditation of medical training institutions and the registration and regulation of medical and dental practitioners.

By: Jacob Aggrey