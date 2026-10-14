Ho Methodist JHS marks 60 years

The Volta and Oti Regional Manager of the Methodist Education Unit, the Reverend Mrs Josephine Esinam Gudu-Agbadzivor, has said the church has taken deliberate steps to provide holistic education for children to secure them a better future.

Rev. Mrs Gudu-Agbadzivor stressed that while the church adhered to the broader national education system, its mission went beyond academic excellence to nurturing Christian character and preparing young people to become responsible adults capable of rendering quality service to humanity.

The Regional Manager said this at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Ho Methodist Junior High School (JHS) over the weekend, on the theme, “60 Years of Excellence: Honouring the Past, Empowering the Future”.

She stressed that education had gone beyond academic success to include instilling values such as honesty, accountability, hard work and kindness, which would enable the youth to grow into responsible adults.

According to her, the past should not only be celebrated but should also inspire investment in the future. She lauded the move to establish an Information Technology (IT) laboratory for the school, which would help prepare students to keep abreast of changing technological developments.

Rev. Mrs Gudu-Agbadzivor noted that the rapidly changing technological landscape had made digital literacy an essential part of education. She said that when completed, the IT laboratory would provide learners with opportunities to acquire skills, conduct research, explore technology and prepare for the world of work.

She, therefore, appealed to corporate institutions, parents, philanthropists, chiefs and old students, among others, to contribute meaningfully towards the completion of the IT laboratory project.

Rev. Mrs Gudu-Agbadzivor urged old students in particular to take advantage of the opportunity to give back to the school that shaped their lives.

“Let us turn our gratitude into action and our memories into meaningful investment,” she said.

The Methodist Bishop of the Ho Diocese, the Right Reverend Matthew Zikpi, called for stronger parental control to complement the efforts of teachers in preparing students to become responsible adults.

Bishop Zikpi commended the school’s founding fathers for their vision and said education was key to empowering learners with high levels of discipline to ensure a brighter future.

He, therefore, challenged students to take advantage of the many educational opportunities available to develop themselves and study hard to justify the investment being made in them.

The Headmaster of Ho Methodist JHS, Rev. Emmanuel Edzeame, said the school started with 72 students and now had 300. He disclosed that it had performed creditably in academics and extracurricular activities, including athletics.

The Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Mr Delali Nkrumah Gatsey, said parents would continue to support the school. He disclosed that the PTA initiated the construction of the IT laboratory and appealed to stakeholders to support the project.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HO

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